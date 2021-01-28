Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 13,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.63.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $194.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.36. The stock has a market cap of $379.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.