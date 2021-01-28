Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $1,507,721.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $63,858.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $5.69 on Wednesday, reaching $83.07. 12,176,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,596. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

