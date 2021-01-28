Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.47. 646,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 749,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

