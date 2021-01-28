Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

VNOM stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.