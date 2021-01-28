VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.68

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.68 and traded as high as $58.14. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 347 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,152 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

