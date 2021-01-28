Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $10,572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

