Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIAV. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

