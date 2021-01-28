ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

VIAC traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. 43,551,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,028,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

