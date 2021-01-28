VerusCoin (VRSC) One Day Volume Hits $46,428.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $46,428.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00132064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00282166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039375 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,442,117 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars.

