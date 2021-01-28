Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Veritone reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,745. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

