Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Veritex stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.