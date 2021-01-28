Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.33 and a 200 day moving average of $190.54. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

