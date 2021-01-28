VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.80.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $194.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.64. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

