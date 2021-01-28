Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,015,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vericel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

