Vericel Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Vericel stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,015,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

