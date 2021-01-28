Veil 1-Day Volume Tops $63,009.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $999,429.92 and approximately $63,009.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,987.51 or 0.99523452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00022728 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.22 or 0.00723345 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00314800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00193150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001989 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00032359 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.