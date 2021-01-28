Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $279.97 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.12. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

