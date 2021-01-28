Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Holdings Decreased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,676 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $33,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $189.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.21.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,795,469 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

