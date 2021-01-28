Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.37 and last traded at $105.39. 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $105.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 11.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 85,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

