Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,135,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $20,331,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 793,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 386,045 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 726,103.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 370,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 277,777 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $61.55. 19,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,645. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43.

