Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 63,245 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,280,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

