Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,036.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $183.53 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.