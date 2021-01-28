Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

VBK stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $277.01. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.98 and its 200 day moving average is $234.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

