Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Boosted by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,678,000 after buying an additional 313,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after buying an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,583 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $192,558,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.81. 814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,547. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.