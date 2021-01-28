Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,274,000 after acquiring an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,826,000 after acquiring an additional 375,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,788,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,081,000 after acquiring an additional 261,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

