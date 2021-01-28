Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,234.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

Get Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VAW opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.30 and a 200-day moving average of $143.86. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.