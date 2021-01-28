Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09.

