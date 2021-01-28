Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

