Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 43,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 499,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

