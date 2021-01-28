Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Increased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $171,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,906. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

