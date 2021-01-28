Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $170.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,385. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

