Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL.L) (LON:VANL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL.L) (LON:VANL) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.02 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.53). 83,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 80,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.45. The stock has a market cap of £42.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.05.

In other news, insider Frank Nelson acquired 61,149 shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £23,848.11 ($31,157.71).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

