V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $260,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSKR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12.

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

