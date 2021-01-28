V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,236 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,236 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 338,123 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

