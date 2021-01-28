V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,043,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

