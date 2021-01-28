V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $431.11 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $452.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

