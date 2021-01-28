V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $167.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

