V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $348,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 731.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ETN opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00.
In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
