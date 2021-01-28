V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $348,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 731.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

