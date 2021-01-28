V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $146.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.99. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

