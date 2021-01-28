V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $516.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.68.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

