V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,709 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,193.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3,178.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

