V.F.’s (VFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $103.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in V.F. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

