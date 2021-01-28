V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.30-1.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$1.30 EPS.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. V.F. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

