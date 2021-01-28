USDX [Lighthouse] Achieves Market Cap of $649,166.08 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $649,166.08 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.52 or 0.01210976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00519673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009346 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002357 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

