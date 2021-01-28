Usca Ria LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,435. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

