Usca Ria LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $46.24. 101,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,095. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

