Usca Ria LLC Buys 6,811 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 40,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 39,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 75,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,957.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

