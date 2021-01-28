USA Truck (USAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $141.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.26. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

