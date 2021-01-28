USA Technologies (USAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect USA Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. USA Technologies has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. On average, analysts expect USA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ USAT opened at $9.84 on Thursday. USA Technologies has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.10.

Several research firms recently commented on USAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

