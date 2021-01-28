UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UPMMY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

UPMMY stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

